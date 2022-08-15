Citizens Challenged to Unite to Raise the Level of Political Discourse and Summon a Renewed Spirit of Patriotism

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 14, 2022 (SKNIS): A clarion call has been made for nationals and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis to raise the level of political discourse and summon a renewed spirit of patriotism in pursuit of a better economy, improved healthcare, enhanced educational opportunities, a healthier environment, and stronger structures of good governance.

The strong call to action was made by Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, while addressing thousands who physically and virtually attended the Swearing-in of Cabinet Members on Saturday, August 13, 2022, during an impressive ceremony at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.

“Let us all work hard to resist the temptation of falling back into the divisiveness, selfishness, pettiness and immaturity that poisoned our politics for so long,” Dr. Drew stated. “True and enduring progress can only come when we move from a state of independence to dynamic interdependence.”

The Prime Minister reflected on the “great victory” at the August 05, 2022, polls which saw six members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party capturing the eight seats contested in St. Kitts. He noted that healing must now take place to bridge the divides and transform the twin-island Federation.

“To those voters whose support we have yet to earn and our Nevisian brothers and sisters who may not have cast their vote directly for the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, I want you to know that I value your voices, I need your help and I will be your Prime Minister too!” Honourable Dr. Drew added.

“Please keep my Cabinet in your prayers. Because as our national anthem says: “With God in all our struggles”, and with all of us working together, we shall survive and thrive. We have a country to build and a nation to mould. Let’s get to work!” the Prime Minister emphasized.