Citizens and Residents Urged to Prepare as the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Commences

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 01, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Today, Wednesday, June 01, marks the official start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which experts are predicting to be above-average in terms of hurricane activity.

As such Attorney General and Chair of the Disaster Mitigation Council, the Honourable Vincent Byron is urging citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis, who have not yet done so, to begin early preparations to protect life and property in the event of a hurricane.

“I want…to encourage all of us to be aware of our surroundings at home to ensure that our shutters are in good stead; that hanging trees that can impact your buildings and affect your properties be trimmed; that we look around our properties and make sure that everything is in order,” Minister Byron said.

The Chair of the Disaster Mitigation Council further noted that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had begun its preparations in anticipation of the hurricane season.

He added, “The district committees have been in place and have been meeting, and so we want to assure you and the country that we take this hurricane season very seriously.”

A special service will be held later today (June 01) at the Pentecostal Church of God where prayers will be offered for a safe and calm hurricane season.