CIOG, MYO condemn attack at State House

See full statement from the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana and the Muslim Youth Organisation:

Today the relative peace and calm of this nation was traumatically disturbed by an attempt to breach the security at State House, the official residence of His Excellency, The President of Guyana and which resulted in the stabbing and the serious wounding of one of the President’s security officers and the perpetrator being shot during a struggle.

Violent discourse can lead to extreme polarization, we call on all Guyanese to remain united, be our brothers and sisters keepers, reject the sowing of division and all forms of hate speech.

CIOG and MYO strongly repudiate any action that seek to destabilize the peace of our country. This has no place in politics, in any democracy, or in our society.

We pray for the speedy recovery of the security officer who was injured in this incident, for peace and for the safety and security of His Excellency and the Guyanese people.

