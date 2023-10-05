CIBC First Caribbean International Bank Launches Walk for the Cure Event

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 6, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank in St. Kitts in collaboration with the St. Kitts Health Promotion Unit has launched their “Light the Night-A Walk for the Cure” event.

At the launch event on Thursday, Country Head for the bank, Eberna Whyte stated that this year marks the 12th anniversary of the event and stressed the importance of continuing this fundraising event for persons who need care, education, and screening for cancer.

Country Head for CIBC First Caribbean, Eberna Whyte

Ms. Whyte shared that the bank has engaged in a number of fundraising events which started in August.

“This year’s activities included bake sale, sale of merchandise, paint for the cure, sip and paint, and the ultimate health fair culminating in the light the night, a walk for the cure. This is a fun walk. Our activities begun on the 9th of August 2023 and will end by October 31st 2023.”

She outlined what persons can expect on the day of the walk.

“We will begin with the health fair from 2 p.m. followed by an exhilarating and colorful walk around town. Be prepared for an amazing time as we light the night in this Walk for Cure initiative. Amplifying our voice on the need for healthy lifestyles, screening, and emotional financial support for all affected by this dreaded disease.”

Interested persons can register at their branch in Basseterre.

All proceeds will aid the Oncology unit at the Joseph N. France General Hospital.

The “Light the Night-A Walk for the Cure” event will be held on October 21st.