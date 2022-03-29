Christian Eriksen set for ‘special’ return to pitch he almost died on

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Christian Eriksen is set to make an emotional return to Parken Stadium on Tuesday, just over nine months on from suffering a cardiac arrest on the very same pitch.

The Danish midfielder collapsed during his country’s match against Finland in Copenhagen at Euro 2020 last year and subsequently received life-saving treatment on the field.

Eriksen marked his return to international football in stunning fashion on Saturday, scoring with his first touch in Denmark’s 4-2 defeat to the Netherlands in Amsterdam. Playing at the stadium of his former club, Ajax, the 30-year-old received a hero’s welcome from the Dutch crowd.

Eriksen fires home with his first touch against the Netherlands at the Johan-Cruijff ArenA on March 26, 2022.

Yet on Tuesday, 290 days on from his collapse, a friendly against Serbia has the 30-year-old eyeing an even more “special” return, and the chance to give his home fans newer, fonder memories.

“I think it’s something you can’t prepare for,” Eriksen told reporters.

