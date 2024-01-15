Chrisean Rock Brings Baby To Jail To Support Blueface

Chrisean Rock shows her baby daddy Blueface support as he turned himself in for probation violation.

The “Thotiana” rapper showed up at a police station last week, and shortly after that, his manager, Wack 100, and his mother, Karlissa Saffold, confirmed on social media that he was behind bars. Court documents obtained by Urban Islandz revealed that Blueface is facing up to a year in jail for probation violation.

A new video shows Chrisean Rock and her son, Chrisean Jr., accompanying Blueface as he turned himself into police. The reality TV star also hopped on Instagram Live to shed some light on why her on-again off-again boyfriend was arrested.

“Y’all like why is Blue locked up?” she began. “I feel like it was multiple accouts when he violated his probation. I guess the one with me. No I don’t know, honestly. He didn’t get locked up that’s teh crazy thing.”

Wack 100 and the rapper’s attorney was also present when he turned himself in. As for his baby mother Jaidyn Alexis, it’s unclear if she was there, but she recently revealed that the two have called off their engagement and that she only dates women.

Jaidyn Alexis says she’s only dated Blueface all of her life, and she’s never been as much as out on a date with another man.

The first lady of Milf Music and “Barbie” singer is a mother of two whom she shares with “Thotiana” rapper Blueface. Her story with the rapper is far from complicated as he got involved with Chrisean Rock while she was pregnant with their daughter.

However, despite everything, she remains committed to Blueface, and they are now engaged. Blueface has always spoken about how much he loves and respects Jaidyn because he’s the only man she’s ever been with. While on the Show Some Love podcast, the rising artist confirmed that Blueface was her one and only.

“I’ve never been on a date with no other man. Literally, I’ve never sat down to dinner, been to the movies, none of that,” she said. While she spoke about being curious about dating other men, she added that. “it was never enough for me. I never saw the point, like it was like what are we really doing, what’s that going to do for me.”

Jaidyn also claimed that she was “gay for real,” noting that she has a “roster” of girls.

“I might go on date with some b**hes you know. Like I might be on, that’s what I do. I love me a good female… I’m just saying I got my little roster,” she said.