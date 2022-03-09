Chris Brown’s Rape Accuser’s Lawyer Quit After Singer Shared Voice & Text Messages

Chris Brown’s rape accuser is now without legal representation after her lawyer quite on the heels of the singer sharing voice messages she sent him.

The singer on Tuesday shared several voicenotes the unidentified woman had sent him, including shared text message exchanges between her and Chris Brown before they met which stabs at her credibility that she was raped by the “Forever” singer.

The text messages appear to show there were consensual plans to have sex contrary to the woman’s claims that she was invited by a friend and then drugged and raped at a party at Diddy’s Yacht by Chris Brown shortly after she arrived at the party.

Chris Brown appears to have compiled saved text messages from the woman he said he had sex with two years ago and these have been shared online and with his legal team whom he says have been instructed to act on his behalf.

“No more dragging me through the mud. CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE [cap emoji],” he said. “Now let’s see if the media will keep that same energy they had trying to destroy me to run the real story, Me and my team are taking legal action on this situation. You don’t play with people lives like that,” the singer wrote on Instagram Stories.

The woman is suing the singer for $20 million and claims that the singer raped her on a parked Yacht at Diddy’s house in Florida. The incident reportedly happened on December 31st, 2020 the woman claims but the text messages may destroy her chances of collecting on the rapper as it may prove that the sex was consensual contrary to her lawsuit claims.

Screenshots of texts show the woman who is identified as Jane Doe calling Brown “baby,” and also him telling her she “should take a plan b” pill, while she also checks up on the rapper frequently asking “Wya” and calling him “Bae” with the puppy eye emoji.

The dates on the texts according to Radar Online show the woman sending Brown unsolicited nude selfies and flirtatious comments as she says she wants to have sex with the rapper again, almost immediately after the alleged rape occurred.

There are also messages exchanged between the two from a new number belonging to the woman sent on January 2, 2021, after she reportedly moves to Los Angeles., and months later she begged to come over to see the R&B singer.

One message, in particular, acknowledges that she and Chris Brown were at a party (different from the rape) and she wanted to leave with him. However, it seems that Brown was not interested.

“Will I ever be able to see u again?” she asked in a text from June of 2021 followed by an unsolicited nude photo and another text message hinting at their previous sexual encounter.

“U were honestly the best —- I’ve had (emoji) lol I just want it again. Why are you playing with meee] lol.”

Almost 9 months later after the alleged rape, she continued to reach out to the singer who was no longer responsive.

“U knew full well I wasn’t pressing u about no *** U told me to stay and then gonna try to play me? Nah that’s crazy I didn’t deserve that but u def got it,” she vented.

The woman has not filed a criminal complaint only a civil suit. Her lawsuit was filed on January 27th, 2022 for $20 million in damages.

The woman says that Chris Brown imposed his stardom on her as he gave her “tips about starting a career in the music industry” while plying her with alcohol as she insinuated she was drugged stating that the cup’s contents given to her by Brown left her “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep”, and then the singer he blocked her from leaving a bedroom.

She said that the singer had undressed, raped her, and also ejaculated inside of her. She claims that after the incident, Brown said “he was ‘done”, and mentioned she should take a Plan B.

According to TMZ, Brown has reported the matter to Miami law enforcement, who are investigating. It’s unclear if he has formally responded to the lawsuit.

His accuser’s lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, indicated that she has withdrawn from the case.