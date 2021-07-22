China Flood Death Toll Rises – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

admin 13 hours ago

The official death toll from central China’s devastating floods has risen to 33, as the public began to ask questions about the readiness of authorities for the disaster. Cleanup efforts were under way in Henan province and the capital city Zhengzhou on Thursday, after a record breaking rain storm flooded the city’s streets and subway, […]
Thu Jul 22 , 2021
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) – The United States on Thursday announced a special envoy to help coordinate U.S. assistance in Haiti, including efforts promoting long-term peace and elections after the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise this month. Daniel Foote, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, will work […]

