stkittsgazette-logo-transparent-min
Sir Edmund Wickham Lawrence given state funeral on Thursday  St Kitts and Nevis celebration Taiwanese National Day with special reception  Opposition attacking government for parties and Photo Ops, Fact or Desperation?  Farmers grievances or Opposition inciting chaos? Another failed protest in St Kitts  Premier Mark Brantley opens public consultation for SSZ  Consultations for National Budget 2026 begin in Saddlers 
World News

China Eastern Airlines to resume flights to India after five-year freeze 

18 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

State-backed China Eastern Airlines will resume Shanghai-Delhi flights from November 9, the airline’s website shows, as China and India resume direct air links amid a diplomatic thaw, largely triggered by aggressive United States trade policies, after a five-year freeze.

The flights will operate three times a week on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, the airline’s online ticket sales platform showed on Saturday.

list of 4 items

end of list

China Eastern Airlines did not immediately respond to the Reuters news agency’s emailed request for comment.

India’s foreign ministry said earlier this month that commercial flights between the two neighbouring countries would restart after a five-year freeze.

The announcement followed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to China in more than seven years, for a summit meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional security bloc. The two sides discussed ways to improve trade ties, while Modi raised concerns about India’s burgeoning bilateral trade deficit.

India and China’s foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Shanghai-Delhi flights.

India’s largest carrier, IndiGo, previously announced it would start daily nonstop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou.

State-backed Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport said at the time of the IndiGo announcement that it would encourage airlines to open more direct routes, such as between Guangzhou and Delhi.

Direct flights between the two countries were suspended during the COVID pandemic in 2020 and did not resume after deadly clashes along their Himalayan border led to a prolonged military stand-off later that year.

Advertisement

Four Chinese soldiers and 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the worst violence between the neighbours in decades.

India and China’s diplomatic thaw comes amid US President Donald Trump’s increasingly belligerent trade polices.

The US president raised the tariff rate on Indian imports to a stiff 50 percent in September, citing the nation’s continuing purchases of Russian oil.

He also urged the European Union to impose 100 percent tariffs on China and India, ostensibly as part of his efforts to pressure Moscow to end its war in Ukraine.

 

Support us

Related News

16 October 2025

French PM Lecornu survives no-confidence parliament vote, now eyes budget 

12 October 2025

Israel, Hamas set to free captives, prisoners; Trump says Gaza war is over 

07 October 2025

Pope Leo plans symbolic debut foreign trips to Turkiye and Lebanon 

10 October 2025

Photos: Police fire tear gas in violent Madagascar protests 