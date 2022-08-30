China arrests hundreds in rural banking scandal

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)Police in China have arrested 234 suspects allegedly involved in a rural banking scandal, a month after hundreds of depositors protested over their lost savings in one of the largest demonstrations the country has seen since the pandemic began.

Since April, four rural banks in China’s central Henan province have frozen deposits worth millions of dollars, heaping misery on hundreds of thousands of customers in an economy already battered by draconian Covid lockdowns.

Police in Xuchang city, Henan said in a statement Monday that “significant progress” has been made in recovering losses, and investigation into the case is pushing forward.

It said a criminal gang led by the alleged mastermind, Lv Yi, took control of four rural banks including Yuzhou Xinminsheng Village Bank, luring depositors with promises of annual returns as high as 18%.

Anguished depositors have staged several demonstrations in the city of Zhengzhou, Henan’s provincial capital, over the past two months to demand their savings back, but their calls had fallen on deaf ears.

Read More