Children Enjoy an Interactive Week at Green Tourism Camp

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 29, 2022 (SKTA) — Children in the rural area of St. Kitts had a fantastic week of interactive learning sessions, having participated in the Ministry of Tourism’s yearly summer program—Green Tourism Camp, under the theme “Protecting our People, Plants, and Planet.” The week-long camp was held from 25 to 29 July and focused on green tourism and sustainability.

The Green Tourism Camp is a major activity under the Plastic Free July banner as it aims to educate and sensitize children early on about becoming eco-friendly. The Ministry of Environment and the Sea Turtle Monitoring Network provided lessons on the harmful effects of plastics on the environment and sea animals.

The Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the St Kitts Tourism Authority continues to promote the importance of green tourism in St. Kitts. Sustainable projects such as the “Green Tourism Camp” contributes to a more sustainable, responsible, and ethical mindset in our local people regardless of age.