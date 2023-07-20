Children Among Protestors In Haiti For American Nurse, Daughter’s Return

News Americas, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thurs. August 3, 2023: From the mouth of babes! In an outpouring of frustration and anguish, young impassioned Haitian children took to the streets of Cité Soleil, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on August 3rd, demanding the immediate release of kidnapped American nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her young daughter on July 29th. The fiery protests come amid escalating insecurity in the country.

The kidnapping of the New Hampshire-born Dorsainvil and her daughter occurred last week, shortly after the U.S. Department of State ordered the evacuation of nonemergency government personnel from Haiti. The latest kidnapping has sparked outrage and fear among the local and international community. The volatile situation in the country and the pressing need to secure the safe release of Dorsainvil and her daughter have turned the streets of Port-au-Prince into a powerful stage for a cry for justice and compassion.

People demonstrate to demand the release of kidnapped New Hampshire nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter in the Cité Soleil neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, August 3, 2023. An American nurse and her child have been kidnapped in Haiti, a Christian aid group said July 29, days after the US government ordered its nonessential personnel out of the impoverished Caribbean country due to spiraling insecurity. (Photo by RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters, chanting slogans demanding justice and safety for the missing nurse and her child, have brought the city to a standstill. At the heart of the demonstrations is the recognition of Dorsainvil’s tireless dedication to serving the Haitian people through her work as a community nurse for El Roi Haiti, a Christian humanitarian aid organization. The love and respect she garnered from the community have made her an integral part of their lives.

“We are at the one-week mark of Alix and her daughter’s kidnapping. Many tears have been shed this week but we, together with our team, are working and praying continuously to bring them home safely, and we continue to hold onto hope,” the group said in a statement on its website. “We are so thankful for the very knowledgeable and experienced professionals God has brought together to complete the task of securing their freedom. We continue to ask that no attempts be made to contact the family for comment at this time.”

With the State Department releasing few details about the ongoing search and the identity of the kidnappers, tensions have escalated, and frustration is palpable. Haitian authorities are working closely with their U.S. counterparts, while the U.S. government emphasizes the importance of securing the safe return of its citizens.

While the international community holds its breath, praying for a positive resolution, protesters demand more decisive action to address the growing problem of insecurity and violence plaguing Haiti. Some voices also express concern about the risks taken by American missionaries in such a perilous environment.

As the protests continue, the world watches closely, united in hope that the demonstration’s fervor and international cooperation will lead to a successful resolution and the safe reunion of the kidnapped nurse and her precious child.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has now strongly criticized Haitian political leaders for “not taking responsibility” to address Haiti’s governance and security challenges amidst the escalating violence caused by gangs.

Speaking at a press briefing in Toronto on Monday, Trudeau highlighted the longstanding financial and institutional support Canada has provided to Haiti over the past 30 years. He expressed deep concern that despite this assistance, Haiti is now facing a severe crisis marked by political instability and insecurity.