Children among dozens killed in Egypt church fire

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)At least 18 children were among the dozens of people known to have died after a fire broke out at a church in Giza’s Imbaba neighborhood in greater Cairo on Sunday, according to hospital documents seen by CNN.

The children were aged 3 to 16 years old, according to the documents. The current death toll stands at 41 dead and 14 injured, said a statement from Egypt’s Coptic Church that cited health officials.

The fire was started at about 9 a.m. local time by an electrical failure in an air conditioning unit on the church’s second floor, the interior ministry said. The small church is located in the highly populated Imbaba neighborhood.

At least two officers and three civil protection service members were injured responding to the fire, Egypt’s interior ministry announced in a Facebook post.

Most of the deaths and injuries were caused by smoke inside church classrooms after the electric failure, the interior ministry said.

