Child Protection Advocates Assemble to Review Draft SR&O

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 03, 2022 (SKNIS): Child protection advocates in St. Kitts and Nevis gathered at the CUNA Caribbean Conference Center on Thursday, June 02, 2022, to review Draft Statutory Rules and Orders (SR&O) for the Probation and Child Welfare Board in relation to the New Horizon Rehabilitation Centre to determine the exact functioning of the facility.

“It is important to be aware that you are charged with regulating this dynamic area that has many implications for the care, control and welfare of our children. To this effect, your work is not just in respect of the current younger generations but has vast implications and ramifications for the future of the Federation,” said Rohan Walters, Legal Advisor to the Probation and Child welfare Board, who delivered remarks on behalf of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr. “In that vein, you should recognize that laws in general and these types of laws, in particular, must consistently be revisited, revised and reviewed in order to remain truly effective and current.”

Mr. Walters noted that the exercise “seeks to further understand, clarify and craft the best guidelines to support the operations of the New Horizon Rehabilitation Centre or any other Centre falling under the remit of the Act”

He said that the activity is a welcomed initiative.

“This approach is one that is actively encouraged from the perspective of the legal department since it involves the essential buy-in and input of critical stakeholders,” he said. “As the persons who would be involved with the daily implementation and administration of the rules governing the proper functioning of the Centre, we cannot over-emphasize just how important and critical your feedback is. We, therefore, recommend that it be frank and comprehensive as you discuss the rules with a view to improving the draft that we will be examining today.”

The legal advisor stated that the law sets out appropriate guidelines for institutions to function.

“One of the most critical functions of government, especially from the point of view of the law, is to facilitate the smooth functioning between law and institutions that operate within the law. In that regard, the law often provides an essential framework to support the operations of such institutions,” said Mr. Walters. “What that means is that the law supplies the proper blueprint to guide the basic settings and administration of government bodies.”

He expressed thanks and appreciation to all stakeholders, adding that collaboration is important to strengthen all areas involving child protection, care, and custody.