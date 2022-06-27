Child Month Grand Parade Returns With a Recycled Flare

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, June 24, 2022 — ​ The 2022 Child Month Grand Parade returned to the streets of Basseterre St. Kitts on Friday, June 24 under the theme Recycle: Save the Earth for our Children’s Future. The parade with its timely focus came after a two-year pause due to the global Corona Virus pandemic. This year’s parade was aimed at shedding light on the need to preserve the earth through responsible actions such as recycling as reflected in the theme.

Supporters expressed their delight at the return of the street parade and applauded the creativity and ingenuity of the Early Childhood Unit to use the street parade as a means of promoting the need to practice recycling.

As customary, the Grand Parade started on Greenland’s pasture and culminated at the Independence Square. Parents, Guardians and other people showed up in their numbers to support of the children who appeared to thoroughly enjoy themselves.

In keeping with the theme, the Unit did not print new shirts for the general population for students and their parents this year. Instead, persons who had shirts previously from activities over the years were encouraged to reuse them.