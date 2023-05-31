Child Month Activities Officially Underway

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 1, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): On Wednesday students and teachers from various early childhood schools came together at the Lighthouse Baptist Church for a service to officially launch Child Month 2023.

This was the first of three zonal church services to be held on Thursday the 1st, Friday the 2nd, and Tuesday the 6th of June.

This year Child Month is being observed under the theme “Empowering Our Children Through STEAM Education”.

STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.

Throughout the service the children from various preschools performed in song, dance, and poetry to kick of celebrations for Child Month 2023.

Other activities planned include zonal sport meets From the 21st to the 23rd of June, a staff Appreciation Day on Monday the 26th, a National Dance Concert on the 27th , and the Grand Parade on Friday the 30th at 10 am.

-30-