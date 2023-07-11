Chico’s Fan Club Makes Donation to Nursing Home in Saddlers

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 11, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Local non-profit organization, Chico’s Fan Club made a number of donations over the weekend(Saturday, July 8, 2023) to a nursing home in Saddlers and persons in need.

In an interview with ZIZ News, President of Chico’s Fan Club and ZIZ Radio On-Air Personality, St. Clair “Chico” Guishard explained that this is the second donation made by the club towards a government institution.

President of Chico’s Fan Club, St. Clair Guishard

He stated, “We presented the home with quite a number of food items, toiletries, adult Pampers, and walking cane and this is the second of such major contribution that we have made to a government institution. The first being the Cardin home shortly after we were launched in October of last year. The club is not even a year as yet, and we are making major contribution to the development of St. Kitts Nevis.”

Following that presentation, Guishard said a donation was also made to his former co-worker.

“Shortly after we left the nursing home, we went to a private home in Saddler’s to pay a visit to Conse “Black” Edwards. Everybody know Conse was my former coworker right here at ZIZ, and it would’ve been remiss of me if I didn’t pay him a visit. Since I’m the president of the club, I had to go and present him with a gift basket with some goodies and stuff like that.”

He added that the fan club’s final stop was for a gentleman who is differently-abled who requested the fan club’s assistance.

“We went to pay a visit to a gentleman in a wheelchair. Now, this gentleman, when I was on the air talking about our visit to Saddler’s Nursing Home, he called me and indicated that he needed some food items because of his condition. So, I told him, no problem. So, I took his number and told him that I would pay him a visit. So, we went and we delivered two bags of food items and toiletries, and water and so forth. He was so appreciative, he started to break down, he was in tears. And he said that you know, when he was on his two feet, he did so many things for so many people and know he’s down. He could hardly find anybody come and visit him.”

Guishard said that the club made a commitment to present him and others who are in a similar situation with a food basket every month.

Chico’s Fan Club will be celebrating it’s first anniversary in October this year.