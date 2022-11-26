Charly Black brings holiday vibes to St Ann roadshow Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Dancehall, reggae musician Charly Black, performed at the second Campari Respect The Bitter Holiday Vibes Roadshow during two stops in St Ann on Friday, November 25.

With some mere days to go, Charly Black is already geared to deliver a performance with a few of his most popular hits like Party Animal, Whine for Me and Bike Back at the Brown’s Town Bus Park in St Ann at 8 pm and the Salem Truck Stop at 11:30 pm.

Campari is set to host a number of spot prize giveaways that includes a cash grab in a money machine.

Pavel Smith, marketing manager at J Wray & Nephew Limited, said the Campari Respect The Bitter Holiday Vibes Roadshow is the company’s major campaign for Christmas, and that the company’s intent is to give back to longstanding customers.

“In the spirit of the season, we [decided] to give back in a way that is enjoyable to all. We’re giving patrons the opportunity to win cash and enjoy a live concert, but there will also be various fun competitions and lots of giveaways. We are in the business of connecting with our consumers and this is one way of doing that,” he said.

The Campari Respect The Bitter Holiday Vibes Roadshow will be hosted by Yanique Curvy Diva and Bishop Escobar.

