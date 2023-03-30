Charles E. Mills Secondary Hosts Victory Assembly Following TDC Inter-High School Championship Win

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 29, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom)–The Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS) held a victory assembly on Wednesday (March 29, 2023) following their 27th win of the 42nd TDC Inter-High School Championship that was held over the weekend.

During the assembly, the students had a lively devotion with students from the school performing poems and songs.

Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffery Hanley commended the school on their victory noting that this is their 7th consecutive win.

Minister of Education, Hon. Geoffrey Hanley

“Seven is very significant. God’s perfect number and this is your seven straight victory, but your 27th overall, and that is commendable. As was said earlier, you could not have done it by yourself. You had to ask the Lord for help and to that, we say thank you.”

He also wished the students well for next year’s championship.

Minister of Sport, Hon Samal Duggins also celebrated with the students and encouraged them to celebrate their accomplishments.

Minister of Sports, Hon. Samal Duggins

“Celebrate your legacy because to have been champions for 27 years cannot be an easy feat. But that is saying that you’ve been champions for three generations.

So, it means some of you here, your grandparents were champions. That is an outstanding legacy to have and you must celebrate it. You must honor it, and I know you are a proud people already, but you must walk with an extra sense of pride with your chest held high because you deserve it.”

The CEMSS Athletes amassed 66 medals, including 35 gold medals; 19 silver medals; and 12 bronze medals.

Acting Principal, Kelvis Alford stated during his remarks that they were aiming for 50 gold medals.

Acting Principal of CEMSS, Kelvis Alford

“We know we would’ve dominated the gold medal area. We had our eyes set on 40. We were aiming for about 50, so we know we end up dominating the gold area. Just in case there was any consideration for silver medals, we got 19 silver medals, which was the highest count of silver medals as well.

We were bested in the bronze medal area.”

He also thanked all the teachers and staff for facilitating the students’ training noting that it was worth it.

“I want to thank, put it on record, the teachers, the staff members, the auxiliary, the custodians, everybody at CEMSS who was so patient and considerate to allow the team and the teachers who work with the team to pull the students from classes and go on the field day after day after day. Teachers, I thank you. You know, they, complain, Lord, a next day and I can’t see me students again. Teachers, today, you know why it was worth it. Today we celebrate and we thank you because it was worth it.”

Following the remarks, the students were presented their medals and the Inter-High School Championship trophy.