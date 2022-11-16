Changes to Flow of Vehicular Traffic Exiting Port Zante

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 16, 2022 (RSCNPF) — The general public is hereby notified that effective Tuesday, November 15, 2022, vehicular traffic exiting Port Zante, in the vicinity of the Sands Complex, will be permitted to turn left or right on the Bay Road.

Please note, however, that the traffic light signal at the junction will continue to indicate a right turn only. The appropriate signage will be posted at the junction to indicate left turns are also permitted.

This temporary change is to facilitate a traffic flow study by the Public Works Department (PWD), after which a decision will be taken on the way forward based on the results of the study.

We ask both motorists and pedestrians to continue to be cautious when using this intersection and to comply with the traffic signs and signals.

