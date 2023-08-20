Champs For Charity Hosts Back-To-School Fair

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 20th August 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): On Friday local non-profit organization Champs for Charity hosted a Back-to-School Fair at Carnival Village for primary school-aged children.

The organizers joined forces with local businesses, churches, and the community to provide free school supplies for the attending children.

The organizers also provided free snacks such as hot dogs, popcorn, and cotton candy, and entertainment including bouncing castles.

Families were also given mini hampers containing breakfast foods as well.

According to Shirley Morgan of Champs for Charity, this is their way of giving back to the community.

“For us, we are about others,” she said. “The Bible says we have to look out for our neighbours and so this afternoon that is exactly what we are doing. We are thinking about you and so we are asking you just be patient with us. Enjoy the bouncing castles, enjoy the popcorn, the popcorn, and the cotton candy. We have a lot in store for you this afternoon.”

Persons interested in assisting Champs For Charity can contact them at 762-8691.