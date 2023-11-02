CFBC Teacher Education Students Host Health Fair

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Nov 7, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The students of the Technical and Vocational Education Home Management Section of the Division of Teacher Education at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College hosted a health fair at the college’s Burden Street Campus on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023.

The fair forms part of the requirements of the Eastern Caribbean joint board of Teacher Education Program where students have to satisfy one of the components which is to engage in a community health fair.

ZIZ News spoke with Dean of the Division of Teacher Education at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College Dr. Joycelyn Archibald Pennyfeather who explained what the students would be showcasing based on what has been taught.

Dr. Joycelyn Archibald Pennyfeather, Dean of the Division of Teacher Education at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College

“This morning you will see our students participating in food demonstration from the knowledge that they would have gained from the course food and nutrition. In this course, the students have been given the opportunity to apply the theory of nutrition, meal planning, food preservation skills, and to prepare food and how to prepare it for service to the public. This course also exposes students to the best practices and underlying scientific principles of food preparation while heightening the awareness of students to the importance of safety and hygienic practices in food preparation and service. The students they are allowed to experiment with and prepare nutritious food good for persons with a wide range of health issues and for those at different stages of the family life cycle. ”

CFBC Student Idetha Hazel-Barrate said the hosting of the fair makes up a significant percentage of their final grade.

Idetha Hazel-Barrate, CFBC Student

She told ZIZ News, “I’m a student of CFBC. Home at Home economics, home management class. We conducted this fear today to. In order for our. One of our coursework for the food and nutrition class, where we had to plan a health fear, this is considered 50% of our coursework. And as you see, we have all the. The students here taking part in the fear.”

The students also partnered with the Ministry of Health who did health checks including blood pressure and HIV. They also partnered with Ross University and other entities.