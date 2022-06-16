CFBC Prides Itself on Offering Higher Education Opportunities to Citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 16, 2022 (SKNIS): Dr. Moyia Rowtham, Vice-President of Academic Student Affairs at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), said that the institution prides itself on ensuring that citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis are given every opportunity to access higher education.

“At the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), we see it very important for Kittitians and Nevisians to access higher education and it is one of the things that we really hold dear to our hearts because we want to see that persons within the Federation, that there is that dialogue as it relates to accessing higher education,” said Dr. Rowtham on the June 15 appearance on ‘Working for You.’ “We do not want to be left out of the loop and so we see that there is a need for children from a very young age to start to have that discussion, dialogue and conversation as it relates to college and university. We find that it is lacking and we are hoping that we can do some work to change that mindset,” Dr. Rowtham added.

She spoke to the Level One University of the West Indies (UWI) programme where courses are done in collaboration with the Faculty of Social Sciences.

“The Level One UWI Programme is done in collaboration with UWI St. Augustine Campus and it would have been born out of the need to offer the citizens of the Federation an opportunity to access higher education and so, persons can do their first year of study at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College and then they go to the St. Augustine Campus in Trinidad,” she said.

Equally important, Dr. Rowtham said that the UWI programme can be used as a practical alternative to access higher education globally.

“Even with the UWI Level One Programme it is not just even a matter of going to St. Augustine, we want persons to bear in mind that that is the goal but if while doing the programme individuals may want to use those credits to go to another UWI Campus… or to access education globally, that is also an alternative,” she said. “But we want to present this Level 1 UWI-St. Augustine collaboration as a viable alternative to accessing higher education.”