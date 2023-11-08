CFBC Hosts Sashing Ceremony for Miss Teen St. Kitts And Nevis Pageant Representative

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Nov 13, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): It was a jubilant atmosphere at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) on Wednesday(November 8, 2023) when the representative of the college in this year’s Miss Teen St. Kitts And Nevis Pageant, Ms. Cyanna Johnson received her sash in a ceremony held on the college’s campus.

During the ceremony, Johnson introduced herself to the school population and invited them to support her during the competition.

Miss Teen St. Kitts And Nevis Pageant Representative for CFBC, Ms. Cyanna Johnson

“I am Miss Cyanna Johnson for the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College in this year’s Miss Teen St. Kitts Nevis Pageant. I am encouraging you and your crew to come on out for Sugar Mass 52 on the 19th of December to witness a bull ride like no other.”

President of CFBC, Andrew Abraham during his remarks spoke of Ms. Johnson’s selection to represent the college this year.

President of CFBC, Andrew Abraham

“Now, you have been chosen, Ms. Johnson, to represent the college in this year’s Miss Teen Talented Pageant. We know it’s a remarkable achievement and a testament to the talent that we have here at CFBC. We have no doubt that CFBC Bulls would reign supreme!”

CFBC’s Cyanna Johnson will be going up against Tiaunna Warner of Washington Archibald High, Avonnie Wyatt of the Immaculate Conception Catholic School, Destiny Huggins of the Charles E. Mills Secondary School, Shante Hendrickson of the Nevis Sixth Form College, Kaitlyn Wilson of Basseterre High, Taiyonce Liburd of Verchilds High and Victoria Eloi of Saddlers Secondary School.

The Republic Bank Miss Teen St. Kitts and Nevis Pageant will be held on 19th December at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.