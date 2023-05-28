CFBC hosts 9th TVEMS Information Technology Capstone Project

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 31, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Now in its 9th year, the Clarence Fitzroy Brant College (CFBC) TVEMS Information Technology Capstone Project was held at the Royal St. Kitts Ballroom on Wednesday.

The CFBC TVEMS I.T. Capstone Project provides a platform for students to showcase their creativity, innovation, and problem-solving skills.

Public Relations Director of the St. Kitts Nevis Robotics Association Patrina Perreira explained the purpose of the event.

“The Capstone Project is the culmination of our students’ academic journey. Representing the pinnacle of their education in information technology, it serves as a comprehensive demonstration of their knowledge, skills and expertise gained throughout their years of study. In essence, the Capstone Project is a practical application of the theories, depths and technical skills our students have acquired. It is an opportunity for them to showcase their ability to tackle real world problems and provide innovative solutions within the realm of information technology. The projects our students present today are the result of months of meticulous planning, extensive research, at and hands on development,” she said.

Chairman and Founder of the St Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association Dr. Ricardo Neil said it is important to showcase the work of young people.

“Give the students, specifically the final year student, the platform to present their work. Give them a platform to show their work. I am one of the believers who believe that you should put students in a position to show their work. Let the public sector, let the private sector, let the government, let everyone sees what the students have to offer,” Dr. Neil said. “And so we have been doing that for a while as a result of the success of this program we have formed. I am really proud that out of this capstone initiative, we have formed the St Kits and Nevis Robotics Association; I think that is a feat. That association has 16 directors and close to 300 members and counting. And so, as these students make the transition between the Turks Institution and the real world of work, I want you guys to cheer them on, to work with them as we make our transition from here to the real world for the young people.”

Senator Hon. Isalean Phillip commended the CFBC and the students for their efforts in building the capacity of STEM in the federation.

“We really need to encourage our young people and our youth in the area of STEM because that is just the way the world is going. And so we do need to prepare our students and our young people to really engage and really embrace this field of work, this field of advancement in education because we have to be prepared for globalization that has already outpaced us and the technical advancements that are just happening beyond where we are at currently,” she said. “As part of this administration’s thrust towards a sustainable island state we’re really depending on all of you young people and the work that you are doing to help us to get to where we need to be. In terms of sustainability, in terms of diversifying our economy and really providing the innovative solutions to ensure that we can be sustainable in everything that we do.”

The event saw presentations by CFBC TVEMS final year students in areas including Drone Research Development – Aerial and Marine, Humanoid Research and Development, Computer Repairs, Research and Development, Website and App Development, Gaming Research and Development.

