The public is advised that the application period for entry into the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College for the Academic Year 2022-2023, commencing August 2022 is now open.

The application can be accessed via the College’s website cfbc.edu.kn. The application fee is $35.00 EC.

For more information about our programmes and/or admission process please visit our website or contact us at [email protected] or 869-465-2856 ext. 1147/1143 to speak with one of our admission officers.