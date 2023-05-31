Centenarians Honored On Centenarians Day

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 1, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom):St. Kitts and Nevis observed centenarians day on Wednesday May 31st.

As part of the commemoration, The Ministry of Ageing and Disabilities recognized the country’s centenarians through visits where songs were sung, speeches were made and gifts were received.

The delegation visiting the centenarians was accompanied by Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG JP who presented flowers to each person.

Making the presentation to centenarian Angeline Revan of Sandy Point, Dame Marcella thanked her for her contributions to education in the federation.

“We are here to celebrate Centenarians Day with you. When we see you, we become encouraged and inspired. You’ve lived your life teaching and so it’s very good to see students from the same school and teacher here today just to remind you of the fact that we value you; value all that you did for education, and for the children and for the community and certainly for your family,” she said. “And so again, we want to wish you happy Centenarians Day. And we pray that God will give you much longer life than the 101 years that you’ve already lived. And I know many people would have benefited from your wisdom and will continue to do so. So again, thank you for the invaluable contribution that you me to education.”

Visiting centenarian Ruby Thomas, Parliamentary Representative for constituency #1 Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley spoke of his fondness for her.

“We cannot pay you for your contributions that you would have made over all those years. But a little gesture this morning is what we are here to show our love and appreciation for you and the others throughout the country. So I want to continue to wish you good strength. I know you’re going to make it 103 and beyond,” Dr. Hanley said.

“Like I said to people, it’s very special for me because for many years I’ve been taking care of her, spending time with her, and on both elections she did not allow any body to take her in to vote, other than me. So I am happy that on 2022 election, I had 102 year old voting for me. So once again, congratulations. And may God continue to strengthen you as you continue to be a light in East Baserterre, New Town in particular, and I must add, she still goes to church, which is very, very important. An avid Catholic. Thank you very much.”

On St. Kitts, the centenarians are Ruby Thomas of Pitcairn Street, New Town (age 102), George David of Stapleton Village (age 101), Agnes Kelsick of Fortlands (age 101), Angeline Revan of Sandy Point (age 101), Frances Ann Prince of Cayon (age 100) and Esther Harris of St. Peters (age 101).

There are 4 centenarians on Nevis: Elizer Jeffers (age 105), Mary Browne (age 105), Bertram Roach (age 100), and Clarence Ezekiel Henderson Williams (age 100).

