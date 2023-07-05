CEMSS Hosts Talented Teen and Eagleypso Competition

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 7, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Destiny Huggins has been crowned the Charles E Mills Secondary School Talented Teen 2023/2024 following a night of intense competition.

Sponsored by Hon. Shawn Richards, Destiny amassed a total of 203.1 points winning the Best Eagle Pride Ambassadorial Costume backstage, Best in Eagle Pride Ambassadorial Costume onstage, Best Formal Teenage Evening Wear backstage and Best Formal Evening Wear on stage segments.

The First Runner Up position was taken by Devyne Morris who won the Best Performing Talent and Best Conversation segments.

Abiqualla Gerald sponsored by N.C.I. earned the second runner up position.

The Other participants of the CEMSS talented Teen Pageant were Subrina French sponsored by Charles E. Mills Junior and Rihonna Eddy sponsored by His Excellency Kenneth Douglas.

The Eagleypso 2023/2024 Monarch is Lady B- Aaliyah Buchanan.

She is followed in the first runner up position by Mighty J- Edward Williams and Red Dragon Junior- Roque Smith in the second runner up position.

The other contenders were Majestic Leaf – Kaleafah Francis and Mighty Kronix Kronique Drew.