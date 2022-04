The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

All Parents and Guardians of students of Form Five of the CHARLES E. MILLS SECONDARY SCHOOL are invited to Parent’s Teachers’ Students’ Meeting to be held on Monday 11th April, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. sharp at the school’s auditorium.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the upcoming CSEC Examinations.

Students MUST attend in their full uniform.

Please make every effort to be punctual.