Celebrating Creatives With Month of the Arts

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 16, 2022 — SHINING a spotlight on various areas of the Creative Industry, Minister of Entrepreneurship, Entertainment, and Talent Development (MoEnt), Honourable Akilah Byron Nisbett, now coins March, MoENT’s Month of the Arts.

As the Creative Industry encompasses numerous sectors, MoENT is aware that it is not feasible to highlight every arm of the Creative Industry in one month, thus the aim is to highlight two areas each year.

The areas chosen each year will be highlighted through a variety of platforms such as competitions, workshops, seminars, and festivals.

For 2022, MoENT kicked off its annual Month of the Arts by spotlighting Visual and Literary Arts. As stated by the Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett, the initiative, will easily create an environment that allows our creatives to thrive and “bring into sharp focus our very talented Entrepreneurs in the Federation of St.Kitts and Nevis within the areas of Literary and Performing Arts.”

She further highlighted that “despite the barriers imposed due to the pandemic, many Creatives are pushing beyond these adversities as in 2021 there was a noticeable growth in the number of persons who published various books and literary works” and spoke of recent work published by Mrs. Keimon Archilbald – Lake and Jihan Williams. The Ministry is on a quest to bring to the fore the abundance of talent within the Federation.

All are encouraged to follow MoENT’s Facebook & Instagram pages or for more information and highlights on the Month of the Arts via the handle @MoENTSKN.