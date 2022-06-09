CDC Travel Notice for St. Kitts at Level 3

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 8, 2022 (ZIZ Newsroom) — The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC has updated its advisory for travelers to St. Kitts and Nevis, putting the federation at Level 3 for a high level of Covid-19 in the country.

The update on the CDC website encourages travelers to Make sure they are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines before traveling to Saint Kitts and Nevis.

It advised that “If you are not up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, avoid travel to Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

This advisory does not change travel requirements for visiting the federation and all entry protocols remain the same.

This change to the CDC advisory followed a call from the Ministry of Health for persons to be vigilant during the holiday weekend as it has recorded a spike in cases, specifically more than 140 positive cases in a 2 week period.

The Ministry is urging everyone to follow the established protocols to prevent the spread of the virus, including hand sanitization, wearing of masks in public places, and social distancing whenever possible.