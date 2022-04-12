CDC Rates St. Kitts & Nevis as Lowest Travel Risk for COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 12, 2022 (SKNIS): The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added St. Kitts and Nevis to its lowest-risk category for travel during the pandemic, which is Level 1, as of Monday 11th April 2022.

While some regions around the world, including much of Europe, remain at the CDC’s highest travel risk, which is Level 4, St. Kitts and Nevis have gained the confidence of the CDC and the reputation of a country that has successfully managed the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on economies and livelihoods globally.

With an enviably high vaccination rate of 83 per cent of the adult population receiving a first dose and 78 per cent fully vaccinated, it is one of the highest in the Caribbean. At present, there are only five active cases. The country has recorded 43 deaths.

Non-nationals travelling to St. Kitts and Nevis must be fully vaccinated and follow all COVID-19 regulations for entering the country. Nationals entering the country, who are not vaccinated must spend seven days in quarantine.