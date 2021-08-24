The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added more destinations to its ‘very high’ Covid-19 risk list. Six countries have been added to the travel advisories list, including the Bahamas and Morocco. The CDC advises travelers avoid locations with “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High” designations. The list now includes: – The Bahamas – […]
CDC Raises COVID-19 Travel Risk Level to High for Bahamas, Haiti, Sint Maarten – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
