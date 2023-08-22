CBU Members Elect Ng’alla To Serve As Director On Governing Board

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 22nd August 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): Saju Ng’alla, General Manager of ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation, was recently elected to serve as a Director on the Board of the Caribbean Broadcasting Union, during its 54th General Assembly held in Antigua, from August 14th – 16th.

In an exclusive interview with Mr. Ng’alla, he expressed that this appointment will greatly benefit ZIZ and the media industry in St. Kitts and Nevis. With his expertise and vision, he aims to make significant advancements in the broadcasting sector and improve the overall media landscape of the Federation.

Ng’alla has more than 20 years of experience in media management, strategic communication, and digital marketing. His insights will help facilitate dynamic discussions and analysis to assist in policy formulation on key integration issues.

Two other members were elected to the Board, namely Mr. Neaz Subhan, Managing Director of National Communication Network of Guyana, and Mr. Richard Francis Beltran, Manager of Teleislas, San Andres Islands. Barbados-based Director, Mr. Anthony Greene, General Manager of Starcom Network in Barbados was re-elected to a two-year term.

The remaining members of the Board are Dr. Claire Grant, President [Jamaica]; Mr. Richard Purcell, Vice President [Trinidad]; Mr. Keith Campbell [Jamaica], Mrs. Erna-Mae Brathwaite [Antigua] and Ms. Marleni Cuellar [Belize].

The Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU) is an influential non-profit association that brings together public service and commercial broadcasters from throughout the Caribbean region and the Americas. With a rich history dating back to 1970, the CBU comprises of member stations from fifteen countries of the Caribbean Community. Its purpose is to uplift journalism in the region and foster collaboration among broadcasters.