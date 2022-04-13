Cayon SDA Church Health Fair

The Cayon SDA Church in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and ICDF Taiwan will present its Health Fair under the theme COMMUNITY WELLNESS MATTERS. Everything you need to know about your Physical and Spiritual Health.

It’s FREE to the community and the general public at large.

Date: April 18th, 2022

Place: Maynard’s Park, Cayon

Time: 9AM – 4PM

KNOW YOUR NUMBERS: Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar, Height, Weight and BMI.

Also offered are Prostate Examination, Breast Examination, Kidney and HIV Screening and much more.

Tracts, Bible Literature and Bible Lessons will be available for distribution.

Covid Protocols will be in place.