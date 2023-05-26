Cayon Primary School Hosted Excellence Princess and Calypso Show

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 30, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The Cayon Primary School hosted an Excellence Princess and Calypso show on Friday(May 26, 2023).

The event showcased the talents of 5 students in the calypso competition and the pageant segment.

Alijah Mitcham took the crown for the calypso segment.

Cayon Primary School Calypso Winner, Alijah Mitcham

He edged out first runner-up Ju’dah Prince and second runner-up Nezaiye Williams.

Malesha Sutton took the top spot for the pageant segment and was crowned 2023-2024 Cayon Primary School Princess.

2023-2024 Cayon Primary School Princess, Malesha Sutton

The first runner-up spot went to Doneecia Wilkes and the second runner-up position went to Bijonelle Dixon.

The event was held under the theme “Excellence is not a skill, it’s an attitude”