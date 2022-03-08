Cayon High International Women’s Day Girls Mentorship Seminar

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 7, 2022 — On the eve of International Women’s Day, the Cayon High School brought together successful women in society to share with female 5th form students as part of the school’s International Women’s Day Girls Mentorship Seminar.

The mentorship seminar took the form of a “Speed Dating” format, where students were able to speak to mentors for approximately 7 minutes before rotating and speaking to another. At the end of the session, each mentor and mentee interacted with four persons.

Mentees were given the opportunity to ask questions and receive first-hand information and advice from the women present on how to establish themselves as successful young women in society.

Programme coordinator Dr. Joyelle Clarke spoke with ZIZ about the initiative which was initially the brainchild of Kristen Hendrickson of the Department of Youth Empowerment.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/CHS-MENTORSHIP-SEMINAR-CLIIP-1.mp4

She spoke of what was expected to be gained from the interactions between mentors and mentees.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/CHS-MENTORSHIP-SEMINAR-CLIIP-2.mp4

International Women’s Day 2022 is guided by the theme “Breaking the Bias”.

Principal at the Cayon High School Andrea James spoke with ZIZ about how the theme was incorporated into the day’s event.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/CHS-MENTORSHIP-SEMINAR-CLIIP-3.mp4

She said she was pleased to be part of the initiative.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/CHS-MENTORSHIP-SEMINAR-CLIIP-4.mp4

Mentors were expected to provide words of motivation and the interaction was expected to build new and lifelong connections between mentors and mentees as contact information was exchanged.

Dr. Clarke said the intention is to make this initiative an annual event with the support of more partnerships.

She said it is hoped that this event is implemented in schools across the federation.