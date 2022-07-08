Casting Call For Upcoming Movie

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 8, 2022 (ZIZ Newsroom) — MSR Media issues a casting call for roles in its seventh movie to be filmed on the Nevis.

MSR Media wrapped filming of “Father Christmas Is Back” starring Kelsey Grammar and Elizabeth Hurley in May and plans to begin producing “The Island”, its first “pure action” film, in the coming weeks.

The company is seeking to hire persons to fill more than 12 speaking roles that pay US $300 per day. The casting call also includes featured supporting artiste roles that pay US$150 per day.

According to MSR Media, “We are seeking diverse talent to join our community of talented actors. All ages, genders and ethnicities are welcomed and encouraged to apply.”

Interested persons can find casting details, register for MSR Media’s casting database, and apply to audition for ‘The Island’ at https://app.auditionmagic.com/public_registration… The first-round applications will be accepted until July 10.

Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley thanked MSR Media and producer, Mr. Philippe Martinez, for their solid partnership, adding that he looks forward to “expanding our collaboration well into the future”.

Since establishing a base on Nevis, MSR Media has employed more than a dozen locals full-time, training them in the administrative and technical areas of the film production field.