Carnival Returns to St. Kitts with Carnival Spirit Inaugural VoyageCarnival Returns to St. Kitts with Carnival Spirit Inaugural Voyage

Basseterre, St. Kitts (09 November 2022) St. Kitts welcomes the inaugural voyage of “Carnival Spirit.” As a veteran in the cruise industry, Carnival Spirit was launched on 7 July 2000 under the ownership of Caribbean Cruise Line. The cruise ship offers dynamic experiences satisfying its guests’ excitement and relaxation needs. The vessel houses a mini-golf course, a two-deck fitness center, a jogging track, swimming pools, and a spa. Carnival Spirit earned the title of 2013’s Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice award in Best for Families.

Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, shares that it is an exciting time for our destination. “The influx of inaugural cruise calls is extremely pleasing as we continue to revamp our tourism product. I recently met with the CEO of Carnival Cruise Lines, Mr. Josh Weinstein, who pledged their continued support of the destination, and today, we see the fruits of those discussions. With great honor, I welcome Carnival Spirit to our shores, and I also extend deep appreciation to Carnival Cruise Line for its continued partnership with St. Kitts,” said Minister Henderson.

Carnival Spirit has a capacity of 2,124 passengers and 930 crew members who are afforded the opportunity to venture deeper into the destination’s unique tourism offerings. While in port, passengers can choose to journey on soul-stirring excursions, including the historic Brimstone Hill Fortress or the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, reverently the last and only passenger railway in the West Indies. Passengers seeking relaxation, sun, sand, and sea can journey to our internationally recognized beaches, Carambola Beach Club, or Reggae Beach.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Melnecia Marshall, is exceptionally proud of the destination for being resilient and proactive leading up to the 2022-2023 cruise season. “Carnival Spirit is the second inaugural cruise call to St. Kitts since the beginning of the new cruise season. Our cruise sector is headed in the right direction, and the destination continues to garner the confidence of cruise-line owners,” shared DCEO Marshall.

November is a very active month for the cruise sector, with an astonishing total of six scheduled inaugural visits.