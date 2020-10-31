CARICOM Virtual Summit Issues Communique On "Exchange Of Views" With UN Secretary-General. – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

A joint communique has been issued at the conclusion of the Forty-First Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community, via Videoconference, 29 October 2020 Countries represented in the videoconference by heads of state were: St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, […]

Legendary James Bond actor Sean Connery has died, aged 90. The Scottish Bafta-winning star played the British spy in seven films from 1962 until 1983. His first appearance came in Dr No in 1962. His other Bond films included From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), and You Only Live Twice (1967). He returned to the role twice more […]