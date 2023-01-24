CARICOM Statement on Haiti

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) notes the efforts made by various groups of Haitian stakeholders to negotiate political accords since 2021 to contribute to resolving the protracted political stalemate. This includes the latest agreement that was made public by the Interim Prime Minister on 21 December 2022.

CARICOM urges all stakeholders to come together in their search for a consensus agreement. The Community remains willing and ready to assist in achieving this goal and in that regard had commenced sounding Haitian stakeholders over the past few weeks about their willingness to attend a meeting in a CARICOM country.

NewsAmericasNow.com