CARICOM Secretary-General Urges Decisive Action To End Gender-Based Violence – St. Lucia Times News

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett has encouraged Caribbean people to take a firm stand against gender-based violence.

She did so in a message marking the 16 Days Of Activism Campaign Against Gender-Based Violence, 25 November – 10 December 2022.

” I encourage the people of the Caribbean Community to take decisive action to end gender-based violence,” Barnett stated.

“This is a vital human rights imperative that needs our collective and concerted action,” the CARICOM official asserted.

According to Barnett, gender-based violence remains a public health crisis in the Caribbean.

She noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) asserts that globally, one in three women has experienced physical and/or sexual violence at some point in her lifetime, usually from an intimate partner.

And regarding the Caribbean, Barnett recalled that prevalence surveys conducted between 2017-2019 in five Member States with a sample of women and girls 15-64 years indicated incidence rates as high as one in two women.

Barnett observed that rates of gender-based violence increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, and systemic inequalities have been exacerbated, with women disproportionately affected.

“Our advocacy must therefore be resolute and sustained,” she asserted.

