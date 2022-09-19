CARICOM Extends Best Wishes to the Government and People of St. Kitts and Nevis on Their 39th Anniversary of Independence

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 18, 2022 (SKNIS): The CARICOM (Caribbean Community) has extended its best wishes to the Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on their 39th National Day on September 19.

In a congratulatory message from the Secretary-General of CARICOM, Dr. Carla N. Barnett, to Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, she said:

“I wish to extend, on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), congratulations to you and to the Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on the occasion of the country’s Thirty-Ninth Anniversary of Independence which is being celebrated under the theme, “Refocus, Re-create, Redesign: Independence 39”.

“Honourable Prime Minister, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis can be proud of the progress the country has made since Independence. Citizens of the Federation have made their mark regionally and globally, particularly in diplomacy, academia and sport, making their country proud.

“The valuable contribution made to the Community, especially through leadership on human resource development, health and HIV/AIDS for which you, Prime Minister, have lead portfolio responsibilities in the Quasi-Cabinet of the CARICOM Conference of Heads of Government is highly appreciated.

“As the country progresses on its path to sustainable development, Honourable Prime Minister, you can be assured of the support of the Community and its Secretariat.

“In expressing best wishes for the continued advancement of St. Kitts and Nevis and the well-being of its People, the Community joins in the celebration of this anniversary.”