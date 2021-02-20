CARICOM-Canada foreign ministers discuss post COVID-19 economic recovery – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Foreign Ministers met virtually on February 19 with their Canadian counterpart, the Hon. Marc Garneau, in the first virtual CARICOM-Canada Meeting of Foreign Ministers. St. Kitts and Nevis was represented by Foreign Minister, the Honourable Mark Brantley. Their dialogue focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and equitable access to […]

BASSETERRE. St. Kitts — The effects of COVID-19 are felt globally, and many persons are seeking ways to minimize these effects on themselves and their families. Through a collaborative initiative – the backyard garden competition – between the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Agriculture in St. Kitts is […]