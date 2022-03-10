Caribe Wave 2022

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is streamlining a number of activities to commemorate Caribe Wave.

CARIBE WAVE is usually observed regionally and internationally in the month of March and it is being observed, today Thursday 10 March.

CARIBE WAVE is a tsunami exercise designed by the Intergovernmental Coordination Group for Tsunami and Other Coastal Hazards Warning System for the Caribbean and Adjacent Regions (ICG/CARIBE-EWS) of the Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The purpose of this exercise is to validate and advance tsunami preparedness efforts in the federation and the rest of the Caribbean Regions.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD), will be commemorating the day with a communication exercise on various inedia platforms; the exercise will involve the playing of the ‘Emergency Broadcasting Interruption Sound’ in an effort to acquaint residents on both St. Kitts and Nevis with the alert in the event of an emergency.

The objective of this exercise is to gain feedback on how effective the sound is in getting the attention of the general public.

NEMA and NDMD will be carrying out other exercises during the month of March to commemorate the day, these will include an Evacuation Exercise of District 4; The Painting of a Tsunami Mural Wall in the center of Basseterre, while the NDMD staff will be visiting the schools on Nevis in lowline areas to distribute tsunami pamphlets, etc.