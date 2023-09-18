CaribDE Programme Charts The Way Forward For Credit Unions

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 25, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The St. Kitts Nevis National Co-operative League Limited is this week hosting the 47th meeting of the Caribbean Credit Union Development Education Program or CaribeDE at the St. Kitts Marriot Resort.

An opening ceremony was held on Monday Morning at the Antigua Room under the theme “Trust The Process”.

CaribDE is a full immersion Leadership Development training, covering International Principles, Good Governance Practices, Current Financial Climate and their impact on the Caribbean Credit Unions.

In his presentation to the attendees President of First Federal Cooperative Credit Union, Howard McEachrane noted that the public’s trust in Credit Unions has grown over the years.

He encouraged the participants to take advantage of the technical knowledge they would receive at CaribDE as it would be beneficial to their careers.

Programme Director of CaribDE, Melvin Edwards said as the Credit Union representatives come together to chart the way forward they need assistance from the respective governments to develop supportive legislation.

The CaribDE 47 programme runs until the 29th of September. According to a CaribDE official There are several training programs held annually throughout the Caribbean and further afield, bringing together Credit Unions executives, managers, staff, volunteers and regulators.

-30-