Caribbean Travel News – June 19, 2020

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 19, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for June 19, 2020:

Almost a 1,000 new coronavirus cases was reported in the Caribbean Thursday as Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba, Suriname, French Guiana, Guyana and Martinique all reported new cases.

Canada is keeping a strict travel advisory in place, urging all its citizens to Avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada and avoid all cruise ship travel until further notice.

Despite plans to reopen on July 1st to international tourists, the Dominican republic continues to see new COVId-19 cases daily even as its death toll from the virus continues a slow uptick, jumping by 2 to 635 Thursday.

French Guiana continues to see a spike in new coronavirus cases , increasing by another 204 Thursday to reach 1,758 cases. The news comes as another French Territory, Martinique, reported 19 new cases yesterday.

Jamaica’s borders are now open to international travellers again even as the country reported another 5 new coronavirus cases Thursday to uptick to 626.

The Caribbean Countries Set To Reopen In July To International Travellers are: The Bahamas – July 1st Bonaire – July 1st The Dominican Republic – July 1st Aruba – July 10th to US Travellers Puerto rico – July 15th Turks & Caicos – july 22, 2020.

The borders of St. Barts will reopen to tourism on June 22.

The Caribbean Islands Open For Tourists right now are: Antigua & Barbuda, the USVI , Jamaica and Saint Lucia.

And while the islands are reopening to tourists, the US is still warning its nationals to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.

