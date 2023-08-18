Caribbean Travel News & Deals

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 8, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Look out for Lee! Hurricane Lee is strengthening and could start impacting the Caribbean this weekend according to the National Hurricane Center with large swells likely to reach the Lesser Antilles Friday. The swells generated by Lee are expected to reach the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas, and Bermuda this weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening​surf and rip current conditions.

As of September 1, travelers visiting Jamaica are now required to complete the country’s Immigration and Customs Declaration or C5 form ahead of time online or using paper upon arrival. They can do so ahead of their trip for free by visiting EnterJamaica.com. Barcode readers will be available upon arrival at the airport in Jamaica. In the event that a passenger is unable to complete the online form, a paper form will be issued in the Immigration Hall at the airport in Jamaica.

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and Eagle Beach, Aruba are the lone two Caribbean countries to make it into this year’s 10 ten of most popular destinations this fall according to TripAdvisor.

Frontier Airlines will increase flights to Santo Dominigo from Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) beginning Nov. 16th. Flights will be thrice weekly and start at an introdcutory low of $89 each way.

Spirit Airlines will be officially expanding its nonstop flight service to Sint Maarten. The low-cost carrier will add a four times a week flight to Sint Maarten on Oct. 5th between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and St Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM). And starting on November 15, Spirit’s services will be increased to daily.

A statement from the Government of Sint Maarten says on October 5, this service will be increased to four times per week, adding Thursdays and Sundays to the schedule, and starting on November 15, Spirit’s services will be increased to daily.

Caribbean resort company Elite Island Resorts has announced its first-ever Elite Islands Loyalty Program. As part of the program, the travel company is offering discounted rates and value-added perks for its devoted clientele. This includes 15 percent off when booked nine months or more in advance, 10 percent off when booked six months or more in advance and 5 percent off when booked less than six months in advance.

Dream Yacht Worldwide is offering a​cruise to Exumas (Bahamas) or British Virgin Islands from Annapolis. Cruises include breakfast, lunch, dinner. The ExumasDream Premium cruise costs $1,384 to $2,442 per person in a double cabin. The Tortola Dream Premium cruise run $1,394 to $2,238 per person in a double cabin. Book by​December 31. Valid for cruises through March 31, 2024.

And Resorts World Bimini Resort is offering up to 40% in savings with the Fall Madness Special. Guests can book with promotional codes FMS35 and FM40 for stays Monday to Thursday and Friday to Sunday, respectively through October 31,2023 at https://rwbimini.com/event/fall-madness-special/