The US is warning against travel to Guyana due to crime there.

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 10, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending June 10, 2022:

The U.S. State Department is warning Americans To reconsider travel to Guyana due to crime.

The US is also urging Americans to exercise increased caution in The Bahamas due to crime.

The Canadian government is warning nations to avoid non-essential travel to Haiti due to kidnappings, gang violence and the potential for civil unrest throughout the country.

The CDC says make sure you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before traveling to these Caribbean destinations: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, BVI, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, St. Barths, St. Kitts/Nevis, St. Martin, Sint Eustatius, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Turks And Caicos.

As of June 6th, Delta Airlines resumed its service from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Marsh Harbour International Airport in Abaco in the Bahamas.

The St. Lucia tourist board is launching a massive summer sale that includes discouned hotel Stays Up To 60%, Plus Deals On Tours. See more at stlucia.org/en/

And if you’re in the mood for Carnival, get ready for The US Virgin Islands’ St John Celebration in Cruz Bay, St John from June 26-July 4th.