News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 28, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Jan. 28, 2022:

The only Caribbean country now making the CDC List Of Moderate COVID-19 Countries is Montserrat. Every Other Destination If Now Level 3, High, Or Level 4, Very High.

The U.S. Is Warning Against Travel To Six Caribbean Countries. They are: Jamaica, The Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Saint Martin, and Saint Barthélemy.

St. Maarten is now waiving COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated travelers who have had their “booster” shot. However, more than 14 days must have passed since the booster shot for testing to be waived.

For the first time since the cruise industry shutdown of 2020, Royal Caribbean returned to its private destination in Haiti at Labadee on Thursday.

Thinking Of A Bonaire Vacation? Coming to the island in the second half of 2022, will be the Bloozz Resort Bonaire – a new three-building resort with direct access to Bachelor’s Beach. The 46-studio and apartment resort features a magnesium pool with a swim-up pool bar.

The Caribbean Regatta season has returned after a long hiatus as the ninth edition of Grenada Sailing Week opened on January 27. It will run through Jan.30th with international entries from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Spain and even Hong Kong plus Caribbean entries from Grenada, Carriacou, Martinique, Barbados, and Antigua.

And New Yorkers can now travel to Aruba from JFK for only $79 one-way on JetBlue. The “Big Winter Sale” is valid for travel from Feb. 5 through March 31 and must be booked by Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET or local time, whichever is earlier.